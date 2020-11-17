Internet audio channel GIMME RADIO (NET NEWS 2/19/19) has expanded into television with two 24/7 video channels, GIMME COUNTRY TV and GIMME METAL TV. Both channels feature music videos, artist-created content, music documentaries, movies, live streaming, interactive events and more from their respective genres.

"Right now there is this mad rush to become the live streaming destination," said GIMME CEO TYLER LENANE. "But I think these other companies are missing the point that fans don’t just want to watch a live performance in an empty club on their laptop ... they want deeper access to artists, and they want to experience it with other fans. GIMME learned how to build communities with online radio, and we are going to make those communities even stronger with real video.”

"GIMME RADIO has been my go-to place to discover new artists and reconnect with deeper cuts by classic artists that I may or may not have heard or lost touch with," said host of GIMME COUNTRY’s "The JESSE DAYTON Station" JESSE DAYTON. "GIMME COUNTRY TV will provide the same thing with new and old music performances, interviews and a more in-depth look into artists that, frankly the light-speed editing/short form of TIKTOK doesn’t provide.”

Tune in by downloading the GIMME COUNTRY or GIMME METAL app on your ANDROID or iOS phone.

