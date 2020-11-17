Christmas Special

SUPERADIO syndicated radio veteran GERALD MCBRIDE has produced a 3-hour musical CHRISTMAS special called “A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS.”

It will feature holiday R&B classics from ARETHA FRANKLIN, PATTI LABELLE, KEM, PRINCE, LUTHER VANDROSS, THE TEMPTATIONS, THE JACKSON FIVE, STEVIE WONDER, WHITNEY HOUSTON, DONNY HATHAWAY, THE WHISPERS and many others.

MCBRIDE said, “I’m thrilled to host this SOULFUL CHRISTMAS music special. I think it’s important and a must to spread the good news especially during this holiday season. Everyone can use an extra shot of joy amidst this challenging year. I believe this Holiday special show will be uplifting and shine a light on the joy of CHRISTMAS.”

For more information about the special check here.

« see more Net News