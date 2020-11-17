Benefits New England's Community In Need

NEW HAMPSHIRE's No. 1 syndicated morning show GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ have announced the return of the 30th "Lend A Helping Can" radiothon to benefit 12 charities working to combat local hunger and homelessness.

On THURSDAY and FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19 and 20th, the show syndicated from iHEARTMEDIA Rock WHEB/PORTSMOUTH, NH will extend its broadcast to a 13-and-a-half-hour radiothon, from 5:30a to 7p (ET) encouraging listeners to donate to "Lend A Helping Can" by calling the station or by participating in an online auction.

“Our 30th year of 'Lend a Helping Can' will definitely be the most challenging yet,” said GREG KRETSCHMAR of THE MORNING BUZZ SHOW. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food in our community is greater than ever while many of the resources we’ve relied on for fundraising in the past are limited. We look forward to helping our community in need with the help of our generous listeners.”

