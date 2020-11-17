New Board Of Directors

The charitable arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, ACM LIFTING LIVES, has announced a second-year term for the organization's current officers, and revealed the newly elected Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 term. Chairman PAUL BARNABEE, Vice-Chairman TROY VOLLHOFFER, VP LORIE LYTLE, Treasurer DWIGHT WILES and Secretary TAYLOR WOLF will continue their tenure in office.

“ACM LIFTING LIVES is grateful to have our officers continue for another term," said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. "With their service and leadership, ACM LIFTING LIVES has been able to help hundreds of individuals within the Country music community who have been experiencing financial hardships this year. We look forward to continuing the important work of being a resource for those in need.”

Added BARNABEE, “I’m honored to continue as Chairman of the ACM LIFTING LIVES Board, and to serve the industry at this critical time. We talk a lot about the influence of music lifting the spirits of those in a time of need, and right now it feels more important than ever. The vital work that we do could not happen without the commitment of the artists and industry leaders and their continued support, and we are forever grateful."

This year there were four representative director positions elected, three public director positions elected, five representative director positions appointed and six public director positions appointed by the ACM LIFTING LIVES Board of Directors.

Newly elected Representative Directors:

ROD ESSIG

EBIE McFARLAND

DANIEL MILLER

SALLY WILLIAMS



Newly elected Public Directors:

FLETCHER FOSTER

KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN

MEREDITH SEACREST



Newly appointed Representative Directors:

JACKIE CAMPBELL

BEVILLE DUNKERLEY

GREG HILL

F. REID SHIPPEN

BUTCH WAUGH



Newly appointed Public Directors:

MARK BLOOM

CHRIS FARREN

KATHLEEN FLAHERTY

RICKY KELLEY

ELAINA SMITH

JAY WILLIAMS

