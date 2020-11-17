King

KING’S COUNTRY Internet Radio midday host and PORT ARTHUR, TX television personality/producer JIM KING won big at the 29th annual PRESS CLUB OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS EXCELLENCE IN MEDIA AWARDS last SATURDAY (11/14). KING took home the first place prize in the radio division in the “Music/Humor/Entertainment Show” category for the 10th consecutive year. He also was awarded second place in the online division for “Best Use of Social Media by an Individual,” and third place in television for “Feature (Light).”

The annual event, originally scheduled to take place in JUNE, was re-scheduled as a virtual event, which took place last SATURDAY due to the ongoing pandemic.

Congratulate KING here.

« see more Net News