Kobe Fargo

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY ups KOBE FARGO to PD replacing VIOLET WOODS, who exited last FRIDAY (NET NEWS 11/13). FARGO joined THE ZONE for PM Drive/Digital Content Director and Imaging back in AUGUST.

FARGO, a ROCHESTER native, has previously programmed in PITTSBURGH, JACKSONVILLE, WEST PALM BEACH and SYRACUSE. He will work with OM MIKE MCCOY and GM MIKE NINNIE on the transformation of THE ZONE, which includes a new on-air lineup, new branding and more.

“I am so excited for ROCHESTER to hear THE NEW 94.1 THE ZONE!." said FARGO. "We'll be the only station that reflects the current ALT music scene and equally important, be more inclusive, and engaging with our audience. I'd like

to thank BOB THORNTON, MIKE NINNIE, MIKE MCCOY and JOSH VENABLE for this exciting opportunity to take THE NEW 94.1 THE ZONE to new heights!"



MCCOY said, "Radio is always in a constant state of change because listener’s taste’s and preferences change. Great radio stations like THE ZONE need to reflect those changes. It’s part of our

responsibility to the greater Rochester area. Stay tuned!”

VENABLE, who oversees all of SMG's Alternative stations along with SVP/Programming BOB THORNTON, will head up music for THE ZONE.

The station has launched an immediate search for a midday host who can handle the cluster’s digital needs as well, including graphics, web and social media management.

« see more Net News