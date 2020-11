Tis The Season To Be Jolly

With Thanksgiving just a little over a week away, Radio is stepping up to bring Holiday cheer to the masses sooner rather than later. 2020 has been a challenging year to say the least. Listeners are looking for comfort and relief from Pandemic. The number of stations flipping from their original formats to All-Christmas before the Thanksgiving Holiday continues to grow.

If your stations is flipping that All Santa Switch, send us the details, here:

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

