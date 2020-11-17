Probation

Oldies WQZS-A/MEYERSDALE, PA owner ROGER WAHL has been sentenced to three years' restricted probation and wearing an electronic monitor for the first four months after pleading guilty to setting up a fake online dating profile to solicit men to rape a woman (NET NEWS 9/9/19).

The PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE reports that WAHL was sentenced by SOMERSET COUNTY, PA Court of Common Pleas Judge D. GREGORY GEARY after entering a guilty plea to a felony count of criminal use of communication facility and four misdemeanor counts; the judge allowed WAHL to withdraw a guilty plea to an invasion of privacy plea and substitute a plea to an identity theft charge after finding out that the original plea would require sex offender registration.

« see more Net News