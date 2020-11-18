Charese Fruge, Nicki Farag

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE goes deep with with DEF JAM RECORDINGS Exec. VP/Promotion NICKI FARAG. FARAG began her industry career as an intern at Z100/NEW YORK, and made it happen from there.

Discussing her ascent through the ranks and crashing a glass ceiling, FARAG says, “By far my biggest challenge was not being a part of the 'boys club.'” “I struggled because I was incredible at my job but didn’t reap the benefits like my other male counterparts. And I’ll tell you what—I’m SO HAPPY I didn’t. I took that frustration and just did my job, and like I said, I was really good at it. I kept my head up and worked my ass off. I felt unstoppable. That’s when the doors started opening for me. I never swayed away from who I was just to fit in. In fact, I doubled down on me and now I’m on top!”

