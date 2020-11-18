Hawks Talon GC

HAWKS TALON GAMING CLUB, the official NBA 2K affiliate of the ATLANTA HAWKS, will launch TALON TAKEOVER, featuring celebrities, entertainers and influencers playing the popular video game NBA 2K21 online with the team’s head coach WESLEY ACUFF. For the first stream in the series which will take place at 8:30p (ET) on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th, the team manager and head coach ACUFF will be joined by hit recording artist 24kGOLDN.

The series, which launches later this week, will be available for viewing for free on the team’s official TWITCH channel. As part of the series, ACUFF will be joined by hip-hop artist LIL EAZZYY and comedian/hip-hop artist RON SUNO.

HAWKS VP Of G LEAGUE and 2k league operations JANICE KOON commented, “We are thrilled to announce this one-of-kind content series as we continue to engage with the next generation of basketball fans and provide them an unforeseen level of access to their favorite celebrities. Fans will not only be able to watch the stream to learn more about their latest projects, but also join us online and play against their favorite celebrities in the popular video game.”

EMMANUEL LAWRENCE (also known as MANNI SUPREME) will host the series. LAWRENCE, a student at downtown ATLANTA’s GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY, is the school’s Live Entertainment Director and works part-time with EDGEWATER BROADCASTING Hip-Hop W233BF (STREETZ 94.5)/ATLANTA, one of the city's urban hip-hop radio stations. In this role, he will host the conversation with both Coach ACUFF and the special celebrity guest.

« see more Net News