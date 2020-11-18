Featuring Full Album Performance Of Latest LP 'Hunter Gatherer'

eONE Rockers AVATAR have announced a series of concert streams called "AVATAR Ages - An Impossible Concert Experience" set for four dates in JANUARY 2021. The 4-part concert film experience will launch on JANUARY 9th featuring songs from AVATAR’s catalog and starting with a performance of their new LP "Hunter Gatherer."

The schedule for "AVATAR Ages - An Impossible Concert Experience" includes:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9th- Age of Dreams ("Hunter Gatherer" LP from start to finish plus the band's biggest songs)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16th – Age of Illusions (Songs from "Feathers & Flesh" and "Avatar Country" LPs from fan voted set list)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23th – Age of Madness (Songs from "Black Waltz" and "Hail the Apocalypse" LPs from fan voted set list)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30th – Age of Memories (Songs from "Thoughts of No Tomorrow," "Schlacht" and "Avatar" LPs from fan voted set list)

AVATAR front man JOHANNES ECKERSTROM said “Nothing can top the feeling of standing eye to eye with the roaring beast that is a metal crowd, hungry for blood. Instead, what we are setting out to do is a series of shows we could never do on a normal stage. You will see AVATAR as you've never seen us before. More music, more madness. We enter this with a game plan like no other, but ultimately the power is yours. This is something we'll create together. We have missed you.”

Fans will be able to select their date and time period in advance, and after their personal Meet & Greet, they’ll receive a video file of their conversation, and an opportunity to take pictures during the experience.

For details and ticket purchases, visit www.AvatarAges.com.

