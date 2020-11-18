iHeart Deal

iHEARTMEDIA has inked SIM SARNA's CLOUD10 MEDIA podcast production company to a two-year production and distribution deal. The arrangement includes all existing and upcoming CLOUD10 podcasts including “BUSY PHILIPPS IS DOING HER BEST,” “DADDY ISSUES WITH JOE BUCK AND OLIVER HUDSON,” and “WORK IN PROGRESS WITH SOPHIA BUSH,” and others.

SARNA said, “I’m honored to be partnering with such a prodigious leader in the podcast landscape and thrilled to have the opportunity to share our exciting slate of content with a widespread and diverse audience thanks to iHEARTMEDIA’s massive reach and distribution platform.

“Partnering with iHEARTMEDIA provides an invaluable opportunity for us to extend the reach of our content. We’re looking forward to bringing the best that CLOUD10 has to offer to iHEARTMEDIA’s quarter of a billion monthly listeners while also collaborating with iHEART’s team to develop unique and compelling new audio experiences for listeners.”

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON added, “SIM and his team lead the way in developing the most engaging celebrity-driven podcast content in the industry. We are excited to team up with CLOUD10 MEDIA to create innovative new audio experiences for our listeners and bring them even more of the shows they crave.”

