Quartieri

Live event streaming company and PODCASTONE and SLACKER RADIO parent LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has named SCIENTIFIC GAMES EVP/CFO MICHAEL QUARTIERI as its new CFO. QUARTIERI replaces interim CFO JERRY GOLD, who continues as Chief Strategy Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors.

QUARTIERI said, "After an extensive review of LIVEXLIVE, its product offerings and current positioning within the livestream, on-demand audio, video and podcast sectors, I believe the critical pieces are in place to build the Company into a significant enterprise. I am particularly excited about working with the Company's highly accomplished and experienced management team."

CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN added, "MIKE brings an exceptional track record to LIVEXLIVE and is a renowned and highly respected executive within the gaming and entertainment industry as well as among institutional investors and analysts. His broad business acumen in operations, mergers and acquisitions, international business, capital formation, and investor relations will be a great asset to our management team."

« see more Net News