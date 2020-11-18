Over $200K

ENTERCOM Hot AC WPTE (94.9 THE POINT)/NORFOLK raised over $200,000 to benefit CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF THE KING’S DAUGHTERS (CHKD) during the 19th annual “CHKD Radiothon.”

“CHKD is a big part of the ENTERCOM/NORFOLK family and has been for over a decade,” said SVP/Market Mgr. BENNETT ZIER. “The children, their families and the health care workers are part of the daily fabric of our community efforts. MIKE and WOO, with their passion and commitment, are a key ingredient to help connect our listeners during this heartfelt annual event.”

