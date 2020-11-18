Sold

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP OF MARYLAND LLC is selling Oldies WHGM-A (WHGM GOLD)/HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, W263CQ/CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD, and W298CG/BEL AIR, MD to STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE for $350,000 ($50,000 cash, $300,000 in a promissory note). COLONIAL just closed on its purchase of the stations from IMPERIAL BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $10; CLENDENIN's company has been programming the stations since MAY 2019.

In other filings with the FCC, JAMES SU's MOUNTAIN VIEW BROADCAST, LLC is selling Chinese KDYL-A/SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT to ERIC PALACIOS' RADIO ACTIVO 3 LLC for $50,000.

Executor DWILYNDA HUTH, widow of station owner TOM HUTH, is selling News-Talk KMYC-A-K282BS/MARYSVILLE, CA to E. E. FRIESEN for $50,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE FOUNDATION is transferring Classic Hits KNMJ (TBIRD RADIO)/EUNICE, NM to NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE for $10.

STAs DESERT MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING LICENSES, LLC (KRZN/BILLINGS, MT, antenna mounted lower on tower while repairs are made to licensed antenna) and CHAPPARAL BROADCASTING COMPANY (KYWL-A/BOZEMAN, MT, operation from new site, filing "an accommodation" to buyer DESERT MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING LICENSES, LLC).

And ST. PAUL'S SCHOOL has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for WSPS/CONCORD, NH due to transmitter malfunction and electrical problems.

