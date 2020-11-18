-
WGN/Chicago Adds Bill Cunningham's Sunday Night Show
November 18, 2020 at 5:32 AM (PT)
NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO has picked up PREMIERE NETWORKS' syndicated "SUNDAY NIGHTS WITH BILL CUNNINGHAM" for 9p-midnight (CT) SUNDAY nights, according to ROBERTFEDER.COM.
CUNNINGHAM, based at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A-W233BG/CINCINNATI, turned down an offer to move to WGN and join another former WLW host, MIKE MCCONNELL, at the station in 2010, signing a long-term renewal with WLW.