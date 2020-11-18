New Billikens Flagship

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY BILLIKENS men's and women's basketball will move from longtime radio flagship HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS to crosstown ENTERCOM News-Talk KMOX-A this season under a new multi-year deal between the station and rightsholder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's BILLIKENS SPORTS PROPERTIES. The deal includes a weekly coach's show with men's coach TRAVIS FORD, play-by-play of all men's games, and play-by-play of select women's games. Men's games conflicting with ST. LOUIS CARDINALS broadcasts will be bumped to sister News-Talk KFTK (97.1 FM TALK).

"KMOX is a legendary voice in our community, and we are thrilled to engage in this partnership that will directly benefit our men's and women's basketball programs," said SLU Director of Athletics CHRIS MAY. "There is a deep connection to the BILLIKENS and KMOX with the likes of JACK BUCK, HARRY CARAY, JOE GARAGIOLA and BOB COSTAS calling SLU games. I am confident that the new 'Voice of the BILLIKENS' will provide first-class coverage for our fans and sponsors alike."

"We're happy that NEWSRADIO 1120 KMOX will serve as our new radio home for BILLIKEN men's and women's basketball in ST. LOUIS," said BILLIKENS SPORTS PROPERTIES GM KYLE INGRAM. "The enhanced radio audience and promotional opportunities for SLU with our new ENTERCOM partnership are exciting for both fans and advertisers."

ENTERCOM ST. LOUIS SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DONYAN said, "We are thrilled to once again partner KMOX with ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY to serve as the flagship of BILLIKENS Basketball. We look forward to finding new ways to expand the SLU relationship across the ENTERCOM ST. LOUIS footprint to serve and grow the fan base."

