AMAZING RADIO has partnered with TUNECORE to launch a radio series called “Inside Track,” to provide artists with advice on how to succeed. The radio series is the first on-air partnership for AMAZING RADIO and TUNECORE’s first foray into regular radio programming.

Inside Track features independent artists and music industry executives sharing music, stories, and insider tips for success. Each hour-long show includes artists who distribute their music through TUNECORE, accessing the company’s global network of 150+ digital stores and streaming services. Tracks played on the show will also be available for purchase from AMAZING RADIO, where, like TUNECORE, 100% of the download revenue goes to the artists.

