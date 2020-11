Longtime RUBBER CITY RADIO Rock WONE/AKRON, OH personality T.K. O'GRADY has passed away at 66, the station has announced.

Most recently a weekend host at the station, O'GRADY joined the station in 1998, serving as afternoon host and APD for most of his tenure. He previously worked at WYBB (98 ROCK)/CHARLESTON, SC and KWTO-F/KKHT (99 HIT FM)/SPRINGFIELD, MO.

