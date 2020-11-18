UK Music Biz Down

THE GUARDIAN reports the, "UK music industry is set to half in size this year as issues including an effective shutdown of concerts, gigs and festivals strip £3bn from its contribution to the economy."

The report notes, "UK Music, the umbrella organization representing the commercial music industry from artists and record labels to the live music sector, has revealed that the industry grew by 11% last year to be worth £5.8bn to the UK economy."

Read the full report here.

« see more Net News