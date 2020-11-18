RIFs

ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA national cutbacks have led to layoffs at the company's VANCOUVER cluster.

BROADCAST DIALOGUE reports that News CKWX (NEWS 1130) Senior Managing Editor BRUCE CLAGGETT, afternoon anchor JIM BENNIE, meteorologist RUSS LACATE, weekend anchor/producer TOBY KERR, and reporter/web editor MIKE HALL have exited along with the "JCP ON JACK" morning show at sister Adult Hits CJAX (JACK 96.9), JEFF BROWN, CHARIS HOFF, and PAUL BROWN. The company also cancelled the local "BREAKFAST TELEVISION" editions on CITYTV in VANCOUVER and CALGARY, with a national edition coming for those markers plus TORONTO, EDMONTON, WINNIPEG, and MONTREAL early next year, and cutbacks in HALIFAX have led to the departure of News CJNI (NEWS 95.7) morning editor STEVE MACARTHUR.

