Expanded Relationship

NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP has reached a new long-term agreement with SIRIUSXM that will continue to feature MSNBC and CNBC simulcast channels and TODAY SHOW RADIO on the satellite and streaming service. The new deal also makes SIRIUSXM the exclusive advertising representative and ad tech platform (AdsWIZZ) for NBC NEWS, MSNBC and CNBC podcasts.

“We’re exceedingly proud to continue our relationship with the NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP, whose shows and hosts are among the best in the industry,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Over the years we’ve seen that relationship grow, with TODAY hosts creating their own SIRIUSXM programs and providing additional content exclusively for our listeners. And beyond TODAY, with breaking news on MSNBC and financial updates on CNBC, SIRIUSXM subscribers can take the trusted programming of NBCUNIVERSAL wherever they go.”

“Audio and podcasts have become a significant way for audiences, and in particular younger audiences, to engage with our trusted journalism,” said NBCUNIVERSAL EVP/Global Strategy and Business Development ELISABETH SAMI. “We’re committed to growing our audio storytelling and reach, providing unique opportunities for advertisers across our news brands. This is a natural progression of our relationship with SIRIUSXM.”

“This agreement is a fantastic match between SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's industry-leading ability to monetize digital audio and NBCUNIVERSAL’s broad audience of passionate podcast listeners," said SIRIUSXM Chief Advertising Revenue Officer JOHN TRIMBLE. "Investments we’ve been making, including the acquisitions of STITCHER, SIMPLECAST, and AdsWIZZ, solidify SIRIUSXM as a dominant player in the rapidly-growing podcast ad market and further position us to help solve some of the critical monetization and ad tech challenges publishers and advertisers are facing through a cohesive and premium audio marketplace.”

« see more Net News