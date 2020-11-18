Co-Location For 2021

Another convention is co-locating with the NAB SHOW in 2021 with the announcement that the AUDIO ENGINEERING SOCIETY (AES) will join the NAB's annual convention in its delayed FALL edition OCTOBER 11-13, 2021. The AES show, which has co-located with the NAB SHOW NEW YORK for the last two years, will be held at the WESTGATE HOTEL adjacent to the NAB SHOW's home, the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, where the 2021 NAB SHOW will be held OCTOBER 9-13. Previously, the NAB and RAB's RADIO SHOW and the NAB's SALES AND MANAGEMENT TELEVISION EXCHANGE were co-located to coincide with the NAB SHOW, which is usually held in APRIL but was held virtually this year and moved to OCTOBER for next year.

“Our OCTOBER co-location with NAB SHOW NEW YORK for the past few years has proven mutually beneficial for attendees and exhibitors alike,” said AES Exec. Dir. COLLEEN HARPER. “We all miss the engagement and excitement of the in-person AES SHOW and look forward to once again interacting at the convention with professional audio manufacturers and our colleagues.”

“We are excited to be building the most significant, in-person media and entertainment event of 2021 and are ready to bring the industry together once again at NAB SHOW in OCTOBER,” said NAB EVP/Conventions and Business Operations CHRIS BROWN. “Together with AES, we will provide unparalleled access to critical information, inspiration and solutions for audio engineers and content creators.”

