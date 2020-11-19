Virtual

RADIODAYS ASIA will be held virtually in 2021, with the dates remaining MARCH 24-26, 2021. The event, sponsored by TRITON DIGITAL and RCS, will offer three days of sessions, meet-ups, and training, with the theme "What’s next for radio and podcasting in ASIA?" The schedule will run according to the KUALA LUMPUR time zone.

Registration opens on DECEMBER 1st, with Super Early Bird rates through JANUARY 15th.

