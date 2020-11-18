Barber

NASHVILLE-based FUSION TOURING has added Country artist KOLT BARBER to its roster. The company will represent BARBER and all mutual endeavors in the live entertainment, booking and sponsorship sectors, including "The KOLT BARBER American Cowboy Showdown" and his "Saddle To The Stage" television show, debuting in 2021. BARBER owns BARBED WIRE ENTERTAINMENT and the agriculture, farm and ranch consulting company MAVERICK MANAGEMENT.

“KOLT is a talented entertainer who is true to his heritage,” said FUSION TOURING Co-VP MIKE MEADE. “He is a visionary with business savvy and a plan, and with our mutual history of success in his market and our combined areas of expertise, I am confident we can cultivate a long-lasting, reputable all-American event for years to come.”

