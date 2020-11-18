-
FCC, Illinois Licensee Reach Consent Decree Over Political Public File Violations
November 18, 2020 at 8:48 AM (PT)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS RADIO GROUP, INC. is the latest radio licensee to agree to a Consent Decree with the FCC to resolve violations of the rules requiring uploading of political advertising files to online station public inspection files.
The agreement, which requires adherence to a compliance plan but does not assess a fine, covers violations at Country WHCO-A (REAL COUNTRY 97.3 & 1230/SPARTA, IL.