Consent Decree

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS RADIO GROUP, INC. is the latest radio licensee to agree to a Consent Decree with the FCC to resolve violations of the rules requiring uploading of political advertising files to online station public inspection files.

The agreement, which requires adherence to a compliance plan but does not assess a fine, covers violations at Country WHCO-A (REAL COUNTRY 97.3 & 1230/SPARTA, IL.

