AUDIOBOOM and MAIN EVENT MEDIA are debuting a new podcast, “CRIME WEEKLY,” offering a look at current and past crime stories. The show, presented by DISCOVERY CHANNEL's INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID) and hosted by private eye DERRICK LEVASSEUR and STEPHANIE HARLOWE, will post its first of 24 episodes on DECEMBER 4th.



“True crime exploration and discovery is more than just a hobby for me -- it is my everyday passion and profession,” said LEVASSEUR. “Partnering with STEPHANIE to explore cases from a fresh perspective each week has been both illuminating and sobering, and we can’t wait for listeners to join us on our search for more information.”



“After years of researching past cases on my YOUTUBE channel, it has become abundantly clear that too often we focus on the perpetrator of crimes, and not enough on the victims,” said HARLOWE. “Through our podcast, DERRICK and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront and raise awareness for cases long gone cold or explore different aspects of well-known cases along the way.”



“The addition of CRIME WEEKLY to our growing roster of podcasts is extremely exciting for all of us true crime buffs,” said MAIN EVENT MEDIA Pres. JIMMY FOX. “The passion, determination, and level of detail DERRICK and STEPHANIE bring to each and every case reeled me in. Our ambition is to create an interactive series that will serve as a call to action for our listeners."

