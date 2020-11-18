Back

UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO men's basketball will once again air on CUMULUS Sports KTCT-A (KNBR 1050)/SAN FRANCISCO for a second season after the parties renegotiated their existing multiyear agreement. PAT OLSON continues as the DONS' play-by-play voice and weekly "HILLTOP HOOPS HOUR" host.

“We are thrilled to expand on our partnership with KNBR,” said USF Director of Athletics JOAN MCDERMOTT. “I want to thank the entire team at CUMULUS SAN FRANCISCO and USF Board of Trustee member and alumnus JACK BOLAND from BAKER STREET ADVERTISING for their help in getting us back on the air! Despite the challenges this season has already faced, we are all eagerly counting down the days to hear PAT calling the first DONS’ game in less than three weeks.”

“The KNBR team couldn’t be more excited to extend this partnership with USF Athletics,” said PD JEREMIAH CROWE. “We look forward to bringing expanded coverage of DONS basketball back to the local airwaves and our loyal listeners in a few short weeks.”

