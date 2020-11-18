Changing From Active Rock On November 19

ALL ACCESS has learned that BELL MEDIA Active Rock CIMX (89X)/WINDSOR-DETROIT is flipping format as announced by a tease on the station website.

The tease states:

"From the Cutting Edge to NEW ROCK 89X, it’s been one hell of a ride over the past thirty years. If you’ve ever listened, called the X-Lines for a request, won a contest, or partied with us at a Birthday Bash – THANK YOU. 89X was a unique station and we have some great memories. Thirty years is a long time though and it’s time for a change. Soon there will be a very new and VERY different sound on 88.7FM and to be honest if you're a New Rock fan you're probably not going to like it. When you're looking for your New Rock fix you can always check out Rock Nation on the iHEARTRADIO CANADA app, and if you want to find out what’s next for 88.7FM, listen THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th at 12p (ET)."

