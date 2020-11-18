Kasper

ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WHBC (MIX 94.1)CANTON welcomes KASPER for weeknights effective immediately. The OHIO-native will be custom voicetracking the show via SUN BGI's "Personality On Demand" service that he's part of.

Content Director GABE CARRILLO said, “It’s not often you get the opportunity to bring in a talent with whom the audience is intimately familiar. When (OM) BO MATTHEWS and I had the chance to sign-on KASPER to the team it was a no-brainer.” “Finding someone with an instant connection to the market is very rare to find. We sound LOCAL and on the pulse of what is going on in our community. His experience in both CLEVELAND (WAKS) and YOUNGSTOWN (WHOT) give our station a true NE OHIO feel.”

KASPER commented, “I’m pumped to be on the air again back home in NE OHIO - and for it to be on MIX 94.1 is the cherry on top. This is one of the country’s premiere Hot AC’s and I’m honored to “virtually” join the team. Special thanks to BO MATTHEWS, GABE CARILLO and RICH O’BRIEN for the opportunity! Oh, and Hi MOM and Go BROWNS!”

Additionally, he's been on the air in NE OHIO in AKRON, and has also worked in CHICAGO, PHILADELPHIA and RICHMOND.

« see more Net News