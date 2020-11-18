YMU Student Ceci Leon

ONERPM, one of today’s fastest-growing global music companies, announced TODAY (11/18) a new partnership with YOUNG MUSICIANS UNITE (YMU) to support its mission to provide a vibrant music education for students throughout the MIAMI GARDENS & MIAMI DADE COUNTY Public School communities. The combined effort financed the building of a new studio where students are able to write, record and collaborate.

EMMANUEL ZUNZ, Founder/CEO of ONERPM, said "ONERPM is committed to giving back to underserved communities through the power of music. When kids have the opportunity to channel their creativity and talents early, we all benefit. ONERPM is looking forward to all the great music that will be unleashed from our partnership with YMU."

SAMMY GONZALEZ, CEO/Founder of YMU added, “THE YOUNG MUSICIANS UNITE & ONERPM partnership guarantees students a platform to develop their own voice by expressing themselves through their stories. We are excited to be a part of a project that eliminates the barrier of entry for students into the music industry and helps these students become employable upon graduation or scholarship eligible."

In celebration of the new partnership, ONERPM has released "Make It Easy,” a song from YMU student CECI LEON (a member of the LOTUS QUARTET,) who wrote, recorded and mixed the song at the new studio. “Make It Easy” is the first release from THE ONERPM and YMU collaboration. Check it out here.

