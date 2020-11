WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (933 AUSTIN REAL MUSIC VARIETY)/AUSTIN has recently filled the lane of a "traditional Hot AC" PD JAY MICHAELS tells ALL ACCESS.

MICHAELS explains that "this is a format that we're all comfortable with here."

Core artists include ED SHEERAN, MAROON 5, TAYLOR SWIFT, PANIC! AT THE DISCO and DUA LIPA, plus the best of the best from the 2000's and 90's.

