Kerrigan (Photo: KSRO)

AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KSRO-A-K233CM-K287CD/SANTA ROSA News Director and Morning Host PAT KERRIGAN has exited the station.

KERRIGAN has hosted radio shows in SONOMA COUNTY at several stations since 1980; her latest stint at KSRO began in 2016 after she took a break to care for her parents. She took time out in OCTOBER and again in DECEMBER, the latter to attend alcohol rehab, later going on the air in JANUARY to speak about her experience. Among her honors are being part of the KSRO teams responsible for two MARCONI AWARDS and the station's acclaimed coverage of the 2017 wildfires.

A search is now underway for KERRIGAN's successor.

« see more Net News