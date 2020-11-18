Dasher (Photo: Andrew Morton)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed HANNAH DASHER to its roster and released her song, “Girls Call The Shots” TODAY (11/18). DASHER has built a fan base via her TIKTOK channel, particularly her “Stand By Your Pan” cooking show, and is approaching 500,000 followers on the platform.

The SAVANNAH, GA native, who moved to NASHVILLE after graduating from the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA, has not yet been assigned to a SONY promotion imprint. Her first cut as a songwriter was the BRAD PAISLEY album track “Go To Bed Early.”

