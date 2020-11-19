BTS Give Fans A Sneak Peek At Upcoming Video 'Life Goes On'
November 19, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
New Music Coming!
BIG HIT/COLUMBIA RECORDS global superstars BTS have unveiled two brand-new music video teasers for their upcoming single, "Life Goes On." The new song will be the lead single of their upcoming album "BE (Deluxe Edition)."
Directed by BTS member JUNGKOOK, the music video will be released with the song NOVEMBER 20 at MIDNIGHT (EST). The group is set to perform the song for the first time at the 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS on NOVEMBER 22.
Watch the first teaser here, and the second one here.