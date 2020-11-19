New Music Coming!

BIG HIT/COLUMBIA RECORDS global superstars BTS have unveiled two brand-new music video teasers for their upcoming single, "Life Goes On." The new song will be the lead single of their upcoming album "BE (Deluxe Edition)."

PHOTO CREDIT: BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT

Directed by BTS member JUNGKOOK, the music video will be released with the song NOVEMBER 20 at MIDNIGHT (EST). The group is set to perform the song for the first time at the 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS on NOVEMBER 22.

Watch the first teaser here , and the second one here

