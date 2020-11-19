When Will This RIF End?

Things continued to evolve as more changes across iHEARTMEDIA became evident this week during this current RIF, now more than halfway through its third week.

A very tough 2020 for so many due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the contraction of the economy has scarred millions of people on lots of levels. And the changes to work environments and industries like radio, restaurants, travel, gyms, travel, live entertainment, retail commerce and commercial real estate to name but a few, are becoming societal in nature.

Radio is ever-flexible, and has risen to the challenge of being able to WFH, which has caused companies like iHEARTMEDIA to revisit costs and staffing needs for radio, podcasting, the iHEARTRADIO platform, research initiatives as well as marketing/promotion, many live events that have rippled across content creation as well as management and sales efforts during this current RIF.

While the severance packages for at-will employees are considered healthy, being separated from your job is hard. Throw in a potential lockdown or a tightening of movement at the holidays to stay healthy and keep others safe, it's an especially hard time for most who are out.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as they will eventually need a job. Or, you can explore those who are also looking for work from other companies in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

Here is an up to date list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

