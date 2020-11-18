Tory Lanez (Photo: Michael A Walker Jr / Shutterstock.com)

Singer TORY LANEZ plead not guilty to felony assault charges in the case of the JULY 12th shooting of MEGAN THEE STALLION. MEGAN THE STALLION was shot in LOS ANGELES outside of an SUV that she and TORY LANEZ had been driving in.

LANEZ was charged in OCTOBER with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. LANEZ faces a maximum of 23 years in prison if convicted.

USA TODAY has more.

