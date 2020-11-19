Collective Soul

CUMULUS MEDIA has launched a cross-platform initiative calling for volunteerism in AMERICA. "PROJECT SHINE" is a partnership with VOLUNTEERMATCH and will be promoted on CUMULUS' 422 radio stations and websites in 87 markets and on WESTWOOD ONE, using a re-recorded version of COLLECTIVE SOUL's "Shine." CUMULUS produced the campaign with support from BENZTOWN and MCVAY MEDIA.

EVP/Audience & Content BRIAN PHILIPS said, "PROJECT SHINE serves as a conduit for human connection. We make it easy for good people to connect with great causes through VOLUNTEERMATCH. In every town, in every corner of America, some darkness subsides, and a new ray of light appears. Through service, we help ourselves and the whole world is better for it.

"We thank our friend ED ROLAND and COLLECTIVE SOUL, whose timeless song "Shine" was the inspiration for this project. ED's exciting new version elevates PROJECT SHINE and brings fresh light to a nation in need."

ROLAND said, "When I was 12 years old, my father told me that one day, there will be no city lines, no county lines, no state lines, or even country lines -- there will only be humankind. VOLUNTEERMATCH is a program that connects all of us to work together and make a positive impact for the greater good. I want to thank BRIAN PHILIPS and everyone at Cumulus for allowing us to be a part of PROJECT SHINE. Together we can make a difference."

VOLUNTEERMATCH Chief Solutions Officer LAURA PLATO said, "VOLUNTEERMATCH is honored to join forces with CUMULUS MEDIA to help everyone find a way to lend a hand in their local community -- and virtually across AMERICA -- through PROJECT SHINE. We're huge believers in the power of both volunteer service and music to uplift, inspire, and heal. And we're excited to see volunteers unite in support of our nation's nonprofits."

