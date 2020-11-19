Helping Laid Off Radio People

MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK and the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION are teaming to help those laid off from their radio industry jobs, with MSN offering job-seeking tools and webinars as part of the IBA Rapid Response Opportunity.

“With many broadcasters needing to downsize because of the impact COVID has had on the economy, there are many radio professionals looking for work,” said IBA Pres./Exec. Dir. RON STONE. "MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK’s expertise in the media business, especially radio, will be an asset to those seeking employment, as well as to those looking to hire. We’re very pleased that they are sharing their insights and knowledge as we work together to keep radio strong and help radio talent get through a very difficult situation.”

MSN CEO LAURIE KAHN added, "When I saw the IBA announcement, I knew we had the right resources to help people get back to work, and I had to help. We’re always working to create solutions for radio operators struggling to hire and having access to those who are looking for employment can fill a lot of unique needs.... There is a lot of great talent out there that can bring value to operators. Interestingly, COVID has opened up minds to how effectively work can be done from a home office or studio."

Stations interested in participating can find out more from KAHN at laurie@mediastaffingnetwork.com or (480) 306-8930.

