Jenn & Bus

NEW SOUTH RADIO Top 40 WYOY (Y101.7)/JACKSON, MS' brand new morning show, JENN & BUS have contracted COVID-19 a month after kicking off their new show. After being on hold as they continue their recuperation, JENN & BUS returned to the air on WEDNESDAY (11/18).

Because of their illness, the pair was unable to move into their new apartment so they re-launched from their hotel room.

NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON GM/Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE commented, "Our Chief Engineer put together all the necessary equipment, computers, mics, etc. and then I dropped it off at their hotel door and ran. They then talked through the setup on the phone and launched this morning (WEDNESDAY) with no problems."

