New Podcast

Radio veteran CANDY O'TERRY and PLATINUM CIRCLE MEDIA Founder JACY DAWN VALERAS are hosting a new podcast interviewing Country artists and music industry professionals. "COUNTRY MUSIC SUCCESS STORIES" has debuted with an interview with NAOMI JUDD. Future guests include KELLY LANG, JEANIE SEELY, KAREN STALEY, and CRYSTAL GAYLE.

“COUNTRY MUSIC SUCCESS STORIES bring(s) our talents together around the music, and what it takes to make your dreams come true,” said VALERAS. “The goal of this podcast is to welcome listeners into the conversation and give them a seat at a table with a view that points toward success.”

“No one comes into our lives by accident," added O'TERRY. "It’s only been 18 months since JACY DAWN VALERAS and I met and we quickly realized how much we have in common. Whether through radio, live performance, industry networking or songwriting, we’ve both been fortunate to be mentored by pros who are now our friends.”

O'TERRY added, “We’re on the lookout for women and men who aren’t afraid to tell the world how they got to where they are today in the music business, including the good times when they were riding high, and the bad times when they were on the verge of giving up. These stories are meant to teach and inspire others to take a chance on living their dreams.”

« see more Net News