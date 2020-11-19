Adds The Weeknd

iHEARTMEDIA has added THE WEEKND to the lineup for the annual iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE.

Although fans are unable to attend the 2020 national JINGLE BALL in person, given the limitations on live events during the pandemic, this year’s virtual event will invite music fans into the homes of today’s top artists to share their personal holiday traditions and perform their biggest hits along with never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.

This year’s event will feature already announced performances from BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CAT, DUA LIPA, HARRY STYLES, LEWIS CAPALDI, SAM SMITH, SHAWN MENDES and more.

