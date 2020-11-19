Year-End Campaign

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has launched its annual year-end giving campaign to help broadcasters in need. Tax-deductible personal donations to the organization's Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative will help broadcasters and their families dealing with illness, accident, or catastrophe.

“Our only goal at the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION is to provide aid to those in our industry who need it most,” said Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters from across the country, who have been hit by challenging, often life-altering circumstances. Together, we can help them get through the toughest times.”

“We have seen requests for assistance escalate at a significant rate over the past several years,” said Pres. JIM THOMPSON. “I ask every broadcaster to consider a tax-deductible contribution to help us continue our mission of providing aid to colleagues who are desperate and dire need.”

This year, the foundation will award over $1.7 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants. Over the past 20 years, the foundation has distributed over $13 million to broadcasters in need.

Donations can be made at www.broadcastersfoundation.org/donate.

« see more Net News