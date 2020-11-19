Hahr (Photo: Cody Heckber)

JOJAMIE HAHR has been promoted from VP/Marketing to SVP of NASHVILLE-based BBR MUSIC GROUP. In her new role, HAHR will supervise and coordinate all day to day, non-finance and legal operations of the label group and its roster of more than 20 artists, and imprints BROKEN BOW RECORDS, STONEY CREEK RECORDS and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS. She will continue reporting to parent BMG NASHVILLE Pres. JON LOBA.

HAHR started her career in Country radio with roles at WWKA (K92)/ORLANDO and WSIX/NASHVILLE. She moved to the record side at MCA NASHVILLE, where she served as Coord./Promo. and then Dir. of Secondary Promotion for parent UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE before joining BBR as Southeast Dir./Radio Promotion. She moved on to work in promotion at THE VALORY MUSIC CO., rising to National Dir./Field Promotion before rejoining BBR MUSIC GROUP and BBR MANAGEMENT as VP/Radio Promotion before transitioning to VP/Marketing.

“This appointment essentially formalizes the evolution of her role since BMG’s acquisition of the BBR MUSIC GROUP,” said LOBA. “As my responsibilities have increased, JOJAMIE has stepped in and stepped up at every turn, to help grow our NASHVILLE division. She is truly a right-hand who thinks and moves like me, while at the same time challenging us all. We have enjoyed so many successes together, and I would not want to do this job without her. I will never forget my first conversation with her while she was working at K92 in ORLANDO. She was one of the most passionate, creative and focused individuals I had ever met, and those qualities have only grown since.”

“It’s truly an honor to move into this role at BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG,” said HAHR. “Our extraordinary artists and staff continue to raise the bar, and I’m inspired by them on a daily basis. Thanks to JON for not only believing in me, but for continuously cheering me on and lifting me up. He is an exemplary leader and I’m proud to be by his side.”

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News