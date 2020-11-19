Jacob Fain (Photo: LinkedIn)

JACOB FAIN has joined ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP as SVP/A&R and Head of Research & Analytics. FAIN – who was most recently SVP/A&R and Research/Analytics at SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING – will bring a rare combination of A&R, publishing, and data analytics experience to this newly created role at the company. Based in LOS ANGELES, he will report to Co-Pres. GREGG NADEL.

“Discovering and breaking new talent has always been a combination of gut instinct, reading fan reaction, and helping artists bring out their best as performers and songwriters. With the convergence of creative expertise and analytics being more critical than ever to this process, we’re thrilled to welcome Jacob to the team to help us connect the dots,” said NADEL and CoPres. MIKE EASTERLIN. “JACOB has a wealth of knowledge, incredible instincts, and amazing taste, all of which will be key as we continue to sign original artists and build the most innovative approach to artist discovery and development.”

Said FAIN, “I am delighted to be joining GREGG, MIKE, and the whole team at ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP. "This is a fantastic time for music and coming on board to a company with such a rich history in breaking influential and culture-moving artists couldn’t be more exciting. It’s an honor to be part of the next chapter of this storied label."

