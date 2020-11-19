Details Announced

RED BULL has announced details on its 2020 RED BULL ESTADOS UNIDOS DE BASS. This year's event will be a virtual event and expands to a three-week celebration of Latinx music across the U.S. The livestream series will showcase Latinx artists and producers across five key cities: AUSTIN, LOS ANGELES, MIAMI, NEW YORK, and SAN FRANCISCO. The series grew from a 2019 RED BULL PRESENTS event which showcased the bicultural sounds of Latin-inspired AMERICAN bass music in MIAMI.

2020 RED BULL ESTADOS UNIDOS DE BASS will run over three consecutive weekends in DECEMBER featuring multiple days of livestreams from over 30 artists across five U.S. cities, with artists from two cities represented each day. The first weekend will be 12/4 to 12/5, followed by 12/10 to 12/12 before wrapping up the weekend of 12/18 to 12/19. A full schedule breakdown will be announced in advance of each weekend’s action. The audio from all sets from 2020 RED BULL ESTADOS UNIDOS DE BASS’ three-week run will be available to access on-demand via RED BULL RADIO on MIXCLOUD.

