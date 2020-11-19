Gaston

SONY/ATV NASHVILLE has acquired RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS' catalog of chart-topping Country songs, including LUKE COMBS #1s "Forever After All," "Beautiful Crazy," "When It Rains It Pours" and "Lovin' On You." Additionally, SONY/ATV signed a joint venture with RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS to provide creative services to its talent.

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS launched in 2016 by veteran industry executive LYNN OLIVER-CLINE (NET NEWS 8/1/16). The company's roster includes songwriters DREW PARKER, DRIVER WILLIAMS, NICOLETTE HAYFORD, JORDAN ROWE and RAY FULCHER.

“LYNN’s intuition for identifying singer-songwriters who speak right to the heart of Country music is second to none, and she knows how to turn their dreams into reality," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "We’re proud to partner with LYNN and the RIVER HOUSE team as we build a long and successful future together.”

“When I moved to NASHVILLE in 2013, I wanted to be RUSTY GASTON," said OLIVER-CLINE. "So being able to ink a deal with him and SONY/ATV, who are already my family, is a dream come true. I can’t think of our writers and artists being in better hands. RUSTY’s passion for songs, songwriters and his team is inspiring on every level. I can’t thank [CEO] JON [PLATT], RUSTY and [VP/Business Affairs] CAM [CALDWELL] enough for making this happen!”

