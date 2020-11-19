Flips

BELL MEDIA has flipped two WINDSOR, ON/DETROIT stations TODAY (11/19), with Active Rock CIMX (89X) going Country as PURE COUNTRY 89 and Triple A CIDR (93.9 THE RIVER) flipping to Top 40 as 93.9 VIRGIN RADIO. Both flips occurred at noon (ET). The stations are adopting branding that BELL MEDIA uses in numerous other Canadian markets, and are streaming via iHEARTRADIO CANADA. THE RIVER flipped with KEANE's 2004 hit "Somewhere Only We Know" signing off the Triple A format, leading into DUA LIPA's "Don't' Start Now" kicking off the Top 40 format.

PURE COUNTRY 89 is launching with a 10,000-songs-in-a-row stunt and a $10,000 giveaway, while VIRGIN RADIO's debut includes back-to-back, 93-minute music sets and a $10,000 "More Fun in '21" contest starting MONDAY (11/23).

