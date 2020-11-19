Class Of 2020

The NASHVILLE chapter of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has revealed its Songwriter Series Class of 2020 for its sixth annual songwriter series. This year's honorees are: RYAN BEAVER, DILLON CARMICHAEL, IAN CHRISTIAN, COLIN ELMORE, JEFF GARRISON, LJ and TIERA. They will perform together in a live songwriters' round in 2021.

“At AIMP NASHVILLE, we pride ourselves on identifying talent before anyone else,” said AIMP NASHVILLE Chapter Pres. JOHN OZIER. “As independent publishers, we are able to see, identify, and work with songwriters and artists before the rest of the industry. If you look at the success our previous classes of writers have gone on to have, it’s remarkable. The Class of 2020 is, yet again, going to be the future of Country music, and we’re proud to give them the recognition they deserve before anyone else.”

Past classes have featured LUKE DICK, JAMESON RODGERS, HAILEY WHITTERS, ASH BOWERS, HANNAH ELLIS, ROSS ELLIS, HARDY, ASHLEY McBRYDE, KASSI ASHTON, NICOLETTE HAYFORD, KYLIE MORGAN, BEN GOLDSMITH and more.

All members of the AIMP NASHVILLE Songwriter Series Class of 2020 were selected by a special committee made up of music industry professionals, based on submissions from current AIMP NASHVILLE members. Each writer must not have had a song charting higher than a top 20 on the BILLBOARD or MEDIABASE charts.

