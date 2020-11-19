Atlanta Black Stations Mobilize For GA. Senate Run-offs

Eleven of ATLANTA’s Black radio stations and URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA teamed up in JULY (NET NEWS 7/13) for BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE. It was a collaborative effort with the common goals of voter registration, voter education, and voter mobilization in advance of the NOVEMBER 3rd General Election.

It was a result of ATLANTA making national news regarding voter suppression during the primary election. It caused several Black Radio Program Directors to get together and discuss the issue. From there it led to the creation of BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE.

The participating radio stations created BLACKRADIOUNITED.com and dedicated five full days of on-air programming to educate, inform and encourage ATLANTA’s Black community to register to vote, check their current registration status, vote, and participate in the 2020 CENSUS.

In a single day of unified broadcasts, the 11 stations reached over 1.2 million listeners with information on voting in the NOVEMBER election. The unified broadcasts took place five times from JULY through NOVEMBER 3rd. GEORGIA set a record in number of votes cast, with over 4 million votes counted.

The stations are continuing to mobilize all eligible voters to get registered and participate in the SENATE upcoming run-off election for two SENATE seats on JANUARY 5th, 2021. They are again providing information on the candidates, polling locations and early voting.

BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE includes COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1); ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103) & WAOK-A (NEWS & Talk 1380), RADIO ONE Urban AC WAMJ/WUMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5), Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9), Inspiration WPEZ (PRAISE 102.5), Urban Oldies WAMJ-HD2 (CLASSIX 102.9); CORE RADIO GROUP Hip-Hop WWSZ-A (STEETZ 94.5), CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Hip-Hop WWWQ-HD3 (O.G 97.9); CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY Jazz WCLK (91.9); and DAVIS BROADCASTING Jazz WJZA (SMOOTH JAZZ 101.1/100.1)

URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA Pres./CEO NANCY A. FLAKE JOHNSON said, “THE URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA is grateful to have been invited to serve as the community partner with BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE.

"We are also thrilled that 41 additional civil rights, community, fraternal and sororal and faith-based organizations joined our partnership in our voter registration, education and mobilization campaign. Based on the record-breaking turnout in the NOVEMBER election we have helped demonstrate the power and impact of each and every vote and we look forward to continuing our collaboration through the SENATE and other runoff races."

COX MEDIA GROUP WALR Brand Mgr./PD TERRI AVERY added, “BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE made its mark driving people to the polls in record numbers in the ATLANTA METRO. Partnership with the stations, as well as THE URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA, proved that working together we can make a difference.

ENTERCOM Urban Format Captain/PD WVEE REGGIE ROUSE said, “BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE, our partners and the people of ATLANTA helped to make a difference in the 2020 election. I’m proud we were able to leverage our scale and influence in the local community to inform and inspire our listeners to participate in this election season.”

RADIO ONE OM DEREK HARPER commented “BLACK RADIO UNITED is the perfect example of what happens when radio maximizes its ability to serve the community.”

DAVIS BROADCASTING WJZA PD RENE MILLER added, “This was definitely a team effort. We understood the importance of getting people registered to vote, educating our communities about the issues and then mobilizing people to get out and vote throughout GEORGIA. It was a successful effort and WJZA was honored to be part of Black Radio United. There is still more work to do and collectively our efforts must not stop with the 2020 General Election

CORE RADIO GROUP WWSZ-A PD/Promotions SOLO commented, "It's Important for people of color especially the under-30 demographic to keep participating in the voting process because it's not an overnight fix. It's a consistent thing to effect change.

CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY WCLK PD DAVID LINTON said, “You know in our community nothing beats the influence of what we call ‘the street committee. BLACK RADIO UNITED messaging was so uniform that no matter which station they turned to, they heard the same thing, which resonated with the “street committee” how important it was to participate in this election. The people then began to mobilize, and the results were seen on election day. WCLK was proud to be a part of that process”

To view a video recap of BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE click here.

« back to Net News